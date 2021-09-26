Venue change for this evening’s September Sounds Kilkenny City gig

If you’re due to enjoy this evening’s September Sounds concert in Kilkenny then take note of the venue change.

Iarla Ó Lionáird will be joined by guests Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh, Matthew Nolan & Ryan Molloy, McCauley Brothers and friends, Gary O’ Neill, Elise, Kairen Caine and Ali Comerford in a performance that’s set to wind-down the sold-out run of a three gig outdoor series.

It was due to take place on the grounds of the Butler Gallery at Evans’ Home but due to the weather that’s forecast, it’s moving indoors at the Watergate Theatre where Muse Café will be catering.

Doors open from 6pm for a 6:30pm start and organisers remind attendees that you’ll need to provide proof of your Covid-19 certificate on entry to the theatre, in line with the outlet’s health and safety policy and Government guidelines. You’re asked too to observe the clearly marked, socially distant queuing system inside and outside the venue.

If you do not plan to attend, please contact [email protected]