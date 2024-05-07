The 26th offering of the Kilkenny Roots Festival’s again been hailed a huge success.

Four days of music rolled out at city venues, just a quarter of them ticketed with the rest free.

The Smithwicks sponsored event, as always, drew quite the crowd to the area, helping to boost the coffers of accommodation providers, eateries and other establishments.

A lot of work went into the event by John Cleere and his team.

The focus now shifts to Bruce Springsteen who performs at UPMC Nowlan Park this Sunday.