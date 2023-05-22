Vision Rathvilly 2040 briefing planned for this week has been postponed

The public realm plan briefing for Vision Rathvilly 2040 has been postponed.

It was due to take place this Thursday at 7.30 pm but had to be rescheduled due to capacity issues with the venue.

The briefing will now take place later in June of this year.

By attending the briefing, individuals can learn about the vision and goals of the plan, the proposed strategies and how it will address current and future challenges for Rathvilly.