Walk-in booster clinics open to over 40’s in Kilkenny and Carlow

Vaccination clinics for those age 40 and over continue in Kilkenny and Carlow today.

Cillín Hill in Kilkenny is open for a walk-in service from 8.15-12.30pm and from 1.30pm to 7.15pm.

The Woodford Dolmen in Carlow is offering walk-in jabs from 9am to 1pm and from 2pm-5pm.

Nearly 50 thousand booster jabs were given out yesterday as people over 40 became eligible.

Live updates on queuing times are being published on the HSE Twitter feed

🧵Here are today’s walk-in #COVIDVaccine clinics. We’re operating some walk-in clinics for dose 1 and dose 2, and booster vaccines for healthcare workers and people aged over 40. #ForUsAll ⤵️ Keep an eye for updates on queueing times throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/3MZnKLLJ0g — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) December 20, 2021

GP’s and pharmacies are also offering booster clinics this week by appointment.