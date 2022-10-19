KCLR News

Warning issued over road conditions as heavy downpours hit Carlow and Kilkenny

A weather warning remains in place until midnight

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke19/10/2022
Rain Image: Pexels.com

Extreme care is needed on the roads this morning as a weather warning remains in place for Carlow and Kilkenny.

Heavy rain overnight has left a lot of surface water on local routes.

No road closures due to flooding have been reported so far but motorists are being urged to be cautious this morning.

A yellow alert from Met Eireann took effect on Tuesday night and will stay in place until midnight.

