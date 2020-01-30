WATCH: KCLR Live #GE2020 Debate at IT Carlow (Video)

With the 2020 General Election looming, we’re off to IT Carlow with KCLR Live on Thursday for a special election debate.

Your candidates for the five seats in Carlow-Kilkenny will make their pitch, debate the issues and answer your questions between 10am and 12pm.

In association with IT Carlow, you can watch the debate live in full as it happens below.

KCLR Live #GE2020 Debate

You will need to be signed in to Facebook in order to comment or post a question. Comments are moderated and due to the live nature of the show, please note that it may not be possible to put every question to the candidates on stage.

This debate will also be broadcast live on KCLR from 10am to 12pm with playback facility available later on Thursday afternoon.