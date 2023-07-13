Water workers are striking in Carlow today and tomorrow

Uisce Éireann’s warning of potential localised disruption to water services in Carlow over the next two days.

11 other counties are also affected by the warning with Unite members set to strike again.

It’s following on from last week’s one-day industrial action as members reject the framework for water services in local authorities.

The union also wants a guarantee that staff being moved from councils to Uisce Éireann will keep their public service status.

KCLR News understands less than five personnel locally are involved in the action today (thursday) and tomorrow (Friday) which also hits neighbours Wexford, Waterford, and Tipperary.

The main impact on all 12 counties will be the speed at which potential bursts to the water network are repaired.

Local councillor Arthur McDonald says the dispute should go before the labour court:

“You know yourself in these situations, there’s always hidden issues and agendas. If it was to go before the labour court, it all gets laid out as clearly as possible and everybody knows what’s happening. So I think these people are entitled to that at least.”