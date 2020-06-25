Watershed in Kilkenny to reopen on the 6th of July

The Watershed is getting ready to welcome customers back in two weeks’ time.

The Kilkenny swimming pool and gym will be reopening on the 6th of July.

However, swimmers won’t be allowed to take long showers and vanity areas will be closed off.

Desite this, Watershed CEO Tina Dowling says the pool experience will be largely unchanged, as chlorine kills coronavirus:

“When people are in the pool, chlorine kills covid, so thats good news, the amount of people you can have in there, all be it with restrictions they’re quite safe” she said.

“We’ll have a cleaning regime in place after each session, which all our staff will be trained and inducted on when everyone returns to work, so we are looking forward to it, we’re very confident that we will be able to provide quite a similar service to prior to covid”.