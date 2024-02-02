“We give our bridal parties the freedom to be expressive and to have the weddings of their dreams”; owner of Kilkenny venue that picked up three prizes at recent awards

“We give our bridal parties the freedom to be expressive and to have the wedding of their dreams”.

So says Bee O’Grady of Kilkenny’s Mountain View.

The family run venue recently picked up three prizes at the The SaveMyDay.ie Irish Wedding Venue Awards, their second consecutive win at that event.

Bee joined our Brian Redmond on The KCLR Daily to talk about the work that goes into such success;