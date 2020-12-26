Castlecomer Welly Race officially launched on KCLR

The annual Castlecomer Welly Race has been officially launched on KCLR.

It’s starting early this year because it’s been forced online as a virtual event due to the pandemic restrictions.

You’re asked to complete your 5 km walk or run from St Stephen’s Day until January 6th – in wellies of course.

Speaking on the Saturday show, Organiser Chubby Brennan says we can still do it safely if we do our run separately and keep to the coronavirus guidelines if in small groups.