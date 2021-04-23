KCLR NewsNews & Sport
We’re lucky not to have a bigger problem with rough sleeping in Carlow and Kilkenny says local campaigner
She says most people who need a bed here can get one
A homelessness campaigner says we’re lucky not to have a bigger problem with rough sleeping locally.
Mary Pierce from Kilkenny helping the Homeless says the situation would be much worse without the efforts of everyone at the Good Shepard centre.
Mary says most people who need a bed can get one at the centre in the city.
Listen back to her conversation with our Edward Hayden on The Way It Is last evening here: