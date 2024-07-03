Weatherspoons has confirmed it’s to cease trading in Carlow.

Yesterday, KCLR News reported that concern had been expressed for staff at the outlet on Tullow Street following a meeting that had apparently taken place.

This morning spokesperson for the chain, Eddie Gershon, says “ We can confirm that The Tullow Gate will cease trading as a Wetherspoon pub on 18 August”.

He adds “Staff have been made aware of the decision and Wetherspoon will be complying with its legal obligations to consult with staff.”