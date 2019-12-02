Wheelie bins stolen later found dumped in rural Carlow

Carlow County Council say they’ve had to deal with a spate of wheelie bin thefts in the last few days.

Since Thursday night, at least three incidents have been reported around Rathvilly, where vandals have grabbed the bins through the window of their car and dragged them as they drove along.

In one incident the bin was dragged four kilometres before being dumped on the road.

Another happened at Ricketstown, and the third happened at Moanavoth where the contents of the bin was dumped on a back road close to Baltinglass.

Rathvilly councillor Brian O’Donoghue says it’s terrible behaviour.