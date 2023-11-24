White Hill Wind Farm to proceed on Carlow Kilkenny border

The go-ahead’s been given for a windfarm that spans the upperlands of the Carlow Kilkenny border.

An Bord Pleanála had granted conditional permission to White Hill Wind Limited‘s proposed development for seven turbines.

Each would be a maximum of 185m tall and are set to be installed in the areas of the Ridge, Knocknabranagh, Knockbaun, Baunreagh and Augharue in Carlow as well as Coolcullen, Cloneen and Coon East in Kilkenny.

KCLR News understands that more than twenty conditions have been outlined, including that set design requirements be complied with, all soil and water quality related mitigation measures are implemented in full and cumulative shadow flicker not exceed thirty minutes in any day or 30 hours in any year at any dwelling.