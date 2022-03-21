Windows smashed and car set alight as several incidents of criminal damage are reported in Kilkenny and Carlow

Gardai are investigating a number of incidents of criminal damage reported across the Bank holiday weekend.

On St Patrick’s Day in Kilkenny a stone was thrown through the front window of a house on Cootes Lane.

The homeowner reportedly saw four children flee the area after it happened.

The same day the front passenger window of a car parked in Dysart in Castlecomer was smashed and a wallet was taken from the vehicle.

In Carlow that night the fire services were alerted to a car on fire in John Sweeney park.

The blaze broke out at around 11pm and Gardaí are appealing to anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area before that.

Meanwhile on Friday in Carlow a rock was used to smash through the back window of a home in Carrigbrook sometime around midday.

And the windscreen of a white Opel Corsa was damaged on the Old Dublin road sometime between 10.30am and 11am.

Anyone who witnessed any of these incidents is asked to contact your local Garda station.