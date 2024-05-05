Gardaí in Carlow are investigating after a large quantity of tools were taken this week.

The carpentry items were stolen from a parked van in the Chaplestown Gate Estate on Monday night.

It happened sometime between 9:25pm and 10pm, after the lock on the rear of the door was tampered with.

Speaking to KCLR news, Sgt Conor Egan says they’re particularly interested in speaking to the occupants of a vehicle, seen in the area:

“CCTV in the area has picked up a silver-coloured car coming and going from the property between the relevant times.

We’re interested to hear from anybody that might have seen that silver car in the Chapelstown Gate Estate and if they were in the area for a legitimate purpose and they know they are, just the contact us and at least we can eliminate them but it was in the area at the relevant times.”