As we await a full recount in the Tullow Local Electoral Area and a continuation of Carlow town’s, let’s look at where we are with the Local Elections results so far.

Kilkenny County Council’s 24 seats last week comprised 11 Fianna Fáil, nine Fine Gael with one each from Sinn Féin, Labour, Green and an Independent.

After the weekend Fianna Fáil’s representation stays the same, both seats vacated by outgoing Matt Doran (Callan Thomastown) & Eamon Aylward (Piltown) retained by newcomers Joe Sheridan and Jenny Catt Slattery respectively.

Fine Gael lost two seats, they failed to hold onto Patrick O’Neill’s in Callan Thomastown with long-standing representative Martin Brett in the city eliminated.

His loss was Labour’s gain with a return for Seán Ó hArgáin adding to the party’s Tomás Breathnach in Piltown.

For Sinn Féin the day was bittersweet, newcomer Stephaine Doheny taking the FG seat in Callan Thomastown, but Denis Hynes failed to be reelected in Castlecomer.

That went to Independent Maurice Shortall (a nephew of the area’s former Labour councillor of the same name) – and his appointment saw the Independent on the local authority double, Eugene McGuinness well returned to the city.

And Maria Dollard held onto the Green seat.

It means to that the female representation has increased from four to six, now a quarter of the council.

So, the shape of Kilkenny County Council remains 11FF with seven FG, two Labour, two Independents with one each from the Greens and Sinn Féin and this breaks down as follows:

Castlecomer

Pat Fitzpatrick (FF)

Mary Hilda Cavanagh (FG)

John Brennan (FG)

Michael McCarthy (FF)

Michael Delaney (FF)

Maurice Shortall (Ind)

Kilkenny city

Andrew McGuinness (FF)

David Fitzgerald (FG)

Eugene McGuinness (Ind)

Joe Malone (FF)

Seán Ó hArgáin (Lab)

John Coonan (FF)

Maria Dollard (Green)

Callan Thomastown

Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere (FF)

Joe Lyons (FG)

Joe Sheridan (FF)

Deirdre Cullen (FF)

Michael Doyle (FG)

Stephaine Doheny (SF)

Piltown

Pat Dunphy (FG)

Tomás Breathnach (Lab)

Fidelis Doherty (FG)

Ger Frisby (FF)

Jenny Catt Slattery (FF)

Carlow

In Carlow, they began with six Fianna Fáil, six Fine Gael, three Independents with one each for Sinn Féin, Labour, People Before Profit.

Bagenalstown lost Arthur McDonald but the Fianna Fáil party retained the seat with fresh face Daniel Pender.

Carlow town got to the tenth count with four seats to fill of their seven (FF’s Fintan Phelan, Andrea Dalton with FG’s Fergal Browne and earlier returned) and was suspended in line with the call in Tullow for a recount there so we await the full outcome of both.

It currently stands three FF, three FG with one each for Lab & Sinn Féin.

Bagenalstown

Tommy Kinsella (FG)

Willie Quinn (Lab)

Andy Gladney (SF)

Michael Doran (FG)

Daniel Pender (FF)

Carlow (four seats still to fill)

Fintan Phelan (FF)

Andrea Dalton (FF)

Fergal Browne (FG)

Tullow Recount due

