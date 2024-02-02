With busy bank holiday weekend traffic expected Gardaí in Carlow and Kilkenny appeal to motorists to slow down

Gardaí are appealing for help in ensuring we don’t loose any more lives on local roads as we head for the bank holiday weekend.

Fridays of such stretches are apparently the most dangerous for motorists.

Eight people lost their lives on roads across Carlow and Kilkenny last year, with three young people this week dying in one crash alone.

Divisional Roads Policing Inspector Paul Donohoe is expecting most routes to be busy from today, telling KCLR News; “I think there’ll be quite a bit of traffic, it might be the first weekend that people get to travel back to see family and friends since Christmas so we’d probably expect a lot of motorists on the road”.

He says “The biggest concern with February is the weather’s not great, so the big thing we’re asking people now over the Bank Holiday weekend first of all is to slow down, temperatures are low and road surfaces are not great so we really ask people when they’re travelling to or from Kilkenny or Carlow that they’d slow down”.

Inspector Donohoe is also appealing for people to “Never, ever drink or take drugs and drive; we will have an extensive operation out now with roads policing across the two counties, like all bank holiday weekends we’ll double our amount of mandatory checkpoints and we’ll have a lot of roads policing members working extra hours over the bank holiday weekend to ensure that we don’t loose any more lives or have any serious injury traffic accidents, that’s our biggest aim”.