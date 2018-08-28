Witness appeal following assault in Kilkenny city
KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Witness appeal following assault in Kilkenny city

KCLR96FM News & Sport 1 hour ago
Less than a minute

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Kilkenny City in the early hours of yesterday (Monday) morning.

It’s understood that a man in his early 20’s was attacked at 1:55am on Ormonde Street. He was taken to St Luke’s Hospital where his condition’s been described as serious but not life-threatening.

A man who fled the scene on foot was arrested by gardai a short time later. He’s since been released but a file’s being prepared for the DPP.

Gardaí are asking anybody who was in the area at the time to contact them on 056 777 5000.

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close