Witness appeal following assault in Kilkenny city

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Kilkenny City in the early hours of yesterday (Monday) morning.

It’s understood that a man in his early 20’s was attacked at 1:55am on Ormonde Street. He was taken to St Luke’s Hospital where his condition’s been described as serious but not life-threatening.

A man who fled the scene on foot was arrested by gardai a short time later. He’s since been released but a file’s being prepared for the DPP.

Gardaí are asking anybody who was in the area at the time to contact them on 056 777 5000.