Works underway on second section of South East Greenway through Kilkenny

Glas Civil Engineering have commenced works on lot 5A of the South East Greenway.

Having begun on the 13th November along the 5.5km stretch from Ferrybank to Curraghmore in Slieverue, they’re expected to last for 12 months.

Director Of Services with Kilkenny County Council Sean McKeown gave an update to our news reporter Martin Quilty; “They’re focusing in the first couple of weeks on the permanent carpark at Glenmore, we’ll have additional carparking spaces there now provided in the coming months and that section from Ferrybank to Curraghmore, that’ll join up with the two kilometres that we have already completed which brings the Greenway right into the city centre”.

The first segment of the amenity opened to the public in July.

