First stretch of the South East Greenway through Kilkenny opens today

The first stretch of the South East Greenway opens later this morning.

When fully completed the €13million amenity will link New Ross in Co Wexford to Waterford city, with most of the 24km track in South Kilkenny.

The initial 6km between New Ross and Glenmore will be officially unveiled at 11am by Minister of State in the Department of Transport and the Department of the Environment, Climate & Communications Jack Chambers.

He’ll be aided by hurling heroes JJ Delaney and Lee Chin.

Local Cllr Fidelis Doherty says many who’ve been waiting to use the track for some time will get to do so from today, telling KCLR News; “Well today has come and the day of the opening of the South East Greenway has come so it’s a wonderful day here in South Kilkenny, it’s been a project that a lot of people have been involved with and a lot of stakeholders so we thank them for all the engagement and the public are more than willing and looking forward to having it open here today in South Kilkenny so we’re here in Rosbercon and this is where the official opening will happen and from today onwards it’s official; come on onto the South East Greenway which incorporates the Kilkenny Greenway”.

When the rest of the route opens fully it’ll tie into the Waterford Greenway – it’s hoped its success stories will be replicated locally as Cllr Doherty outlines; “Hopefully there’ll be new businesses set up here in the south of the county and there’s room for everybody, that’ll be great, and Gala there they have developed their facilities there, so look a great day here in south Kilkenny, the view is just magnificent as you walk in either direction, I’ve been involved in projects there where they were doing some workshops, so when you walk along you’re walking towards Shanbough and the view is magnificent”.

She adds that the provision of the greenway will bring more to the towns and villages it meanders through; “People will come and it’s great and we are working towards the development of a community shop/cafe; under Town and Village Renewal Kilkenny County Council purchased a premises which they own and will always own, we’re working towards bringing that to fruition so a nice little link in and in time then another link in into Slieverue so look the future is bright”.

