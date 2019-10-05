Young man killed in Kilkenny crash named as a Ballyhale hurler

The young man killed in last night’s single-car crash in Ballyhale has been named as Eugene Aylward.

The young man was in his early 20s and hurled for Ballyhale Shamrocks GAA Club.

The car he was driving appears to have crashed into a wall at Knockwilliam shortly after midnight.

The passenger, a woman in her 30s, is in hospital with serious injuries.

Ballyhale Shamrocks have tweeted that their thoughts, concerns and prayers are with both families.

Roads Policing Inspector, Anthony Farrell has told KCLR they are looking for anyone with information to contact them in Thomastown on 056 7754150.