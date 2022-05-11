You’re invited to post a picture of yourself in nature in Carlow and Kilkenny as part of Mind Your Selfie Day

You’re invited to post a selfie of yourself while in nature today (Wednesday, 11th May).

It’s Mind Your Selfie Day and organisers, the Walk in my Shoes campaign, are encouraging social media users to share images of themselves to raise awareness about the importance of looking after mental health.

Paul Gilligan, CEO of St. Patrick’s Mental Health Services, says there’s a clear link between mental health and nature; “Increasingly more and more people are becoming worried about the fate of our planet and particularly what lies ahead for future generations, I think by taking positive action to help protect nature we can empower ourselves, ease feelings of eco-anxiety and helplessness but also do something very constructive to protect what’s really important”.

