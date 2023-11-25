Yulefest Kilkenny returns today bringing festive cheer to the city

Today Santa will make his grand entrance, and special guests Jackie Tyrrell along with his sons will have the honour of switching on the Christmas lights at 5pm this evening.

This day also marks the commencement of the Yulefest Christmas Markets.

This year’s festival promises an array of seasonal delights, handcrafted treasures, live musical performances, and family-oriented entertainment at the weekend Christmas Market. Each weekend, there will be special events to look forward to, and the city will be adorned with festive Christmas lights.

Santa will also be making appearances and hosting festive activities throughout the county during December.

Whether you’re seeking a festive staycation or family-oriented fun, Yulefest has something for everyone. With excellent shopping and dining opportunities, Kilkenny is the place to be this festive season.

https://yulefestkilkenny.ie/