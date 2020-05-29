Covid-19 latest: Single new local case reported with six more deaths in Ireland

One new local case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in Carlow, among 39 more cases reported to the Department of Health.

Six more people with Covid-19 have passed away in the Republic.

The death toll associated with the disease stands at 1,645.

Carlow’s total number of cases in up one to 155.

When you add in the unchanged figure of 337 for Kilkenny it means we have had a total number of 492 positive test results so far across the two counties.

The total number of cases confirmed in Ireland so far is 24,876, with 12,023 of them in Dublin.