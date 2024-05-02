A Carlow style queen was centre stage at Punchestown yesterday.

Faith Amond is no stranger to fashion accolades and this year again picked up the second day’s Bollinger Best Dressed prize at the racing festival.

She now goes into the final for the five-day event.

Faith wore a custom-made dress by Kilkenny designer Miriam Nolan, teamed with a black and gold turban-style headpiece by Caithriona King Millinery.

She discussed her outfit choices on The KCLR Daily this morning – hear her chat with our Brian Redmond here;