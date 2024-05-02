The cost of rent outside Dublin is rising twice as fast as in the capital.

Latest figures from the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) for the end of last year, show average rent for a new tenant in Dublin was almost €2,100 a month, an increase of 6% on the previous year.

Rent for new tenancies outside Dublin increased 12% to €1,280 a month – in Kilkenny it stands at €1,164, a 1.5% jump, while Carlow’s is down 3.4% to €1,137.

Just under 56,500 new tenancies were registered with the RTB last year, a fall of 21% on the previous year.

Research Officer with the ESRI, Rachel Slaymaker, says those who live in the capital are slightly better off, noting; “We actually see this time that the figures were a little bit lower compared to everywhere else so new tenancy prices were up 6.5% a year, outside of the greater Dublin area though those figures stand at 12.6% so almost twice as fast new tenancy rents are growing outside of the greater Dublin area relative to what we see in Dublin”.

Meanwhile, for existing tenancies the standardised average rent for the same period in Kilkenny was at €996, up 2.6%, with Carlow’s a little lower at €940, marking a slight 0.1% increase.