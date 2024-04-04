11 sheep appear to have been taken from County Carlow.

Theft of livestock is rare but it’s an avenue Gardaí are investigating after these animals went missing from the Borris area.

Sgt Conor Egan has been telling KCLR News; “The injured party found sheep tags taken out of the ears of 11 sheep, now the sheep are unaccounted for, presumed to be stolen from the property there in Borris, it happened sometime we believe between the 20th of March and the 24th”.

He adds; “It’s an unusual one and obviously would have required transport so anybody that may have seen anything suspicious in the Borris area in a rural part involving horseboxes, maybe sheep, the Gardaí in Borris would be anxious to hear from those people”.

Sgt Egan says they’re also keen to hear from anybody who may be offered sheep in unusual circumstances; “Absolutely, particularly if the sheep are without the ear tags I think it would be a tell-tale sign that everything’s isn’t as it should be”.