12 patients with Covid19 being treated in St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny

12 patients are being treated for Covid-19 at St Luke’s Hospital today.

It’s the seventh highest figure for an Irish hospital – Letterkenny has the most at 38 followed by St James’ and Tallaght (both with 33), then St Vincent’s (20) and 18 each at Beaumont and Drogheda.

Professor of Health Systems at the DCU school of nursing Anthony Staines has been telling KCLR that those who are unwell shouldn’t let the fact that a hospital’s treating patients sway them from presenting if they themselves are not well, saying “The logical place for you to be if you’re sick, really sick, is in hospital, Luke’s is an excellent, small Irish hospital, very high standards, very innovative, it’s one of the best of the smaller hospitals in the whole country and it’s really well regarded by their peers, so go in there will be a ward or several wards where people who definitely have Covid or with suspected Covid are being minded, and they’re over here, and over there the people who don’t have Covid are be minded”.

Meanwhile, nine people are waiting on a bed at the general hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny.

Four of them are in the local emergency department while five are on other wards, according to the figures released by the Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation.