Covid-19 latest: New daily record of 1,205 cases with 14 in Carlow & Kilkenny

A new daily record of 1,205 cases of Covid-19 have been reported.

Fourteen new cases have been confirmed locally with eight in Kilkenny and six in Carlow.

Three more people have died with the virus.

NPHET says the modelling shows that if current trends continue the daily number of cases could be up to 2,500 by the end of the month, with over 400 people in hospital.

Cases notified over the past week have increased by 82% compared with the previous 7 days, from 3,514 to 6,382.

Carlow and Kilkenny remain among the six best performing counties in the country.