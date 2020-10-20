Covid-19 latest: 13 deaths, 1269 new cases, 31 in Carlow & Kilkenny

13 coronavirus deaths are being reported today.

31 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed locally with 1,269 across all 26 counties.

Carlow’s 14-day incidence rate is fast approaching 200 after 16 new cases reported today.

There’s been 195 cases per 100,000 population over the past fortnight.

Kilkenny’s rate is up to 167 per 100,000 after 15 new cases today.

Both counties are still in the six best performing in the country despite the rising figures.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, says moving the country to Level 5 can reverse the current trends.