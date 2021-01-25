Covid-19 latest: Lowest daily case number since December with 1,372, & 23 local cases

There has been a further 1,372 Covid-19 cases, the lowest daily figure since the end of December, with 23 confirmed locally.

Carlow ‘s reporting 9 new cases and lies 5th on the list of counties with the highest infection rates.

The 14-day incidence rate is now 978 per 100,000.

Kilkenny is 21st on the list with a fortnightly infection rate of 443 per 100,000 after 14 more cases were recorded.

The national average is now down to 766 per 100,000.

A further 7 deaths have also been recorded.

The number of people in hospital with the virus now stands at 1,905, while 219 are in ICUs.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ronan Glynn says nearly four times as many people have died with Covid-19 this month compared to all of December