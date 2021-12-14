14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 remains highest in Carlow

Carlow still has the highest 14-day incidence rate of covid-19 in the country at 2074 cases per 100,000 population.

The latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre puts Carlow second in the country for the 7-day incidence rate of the virus with 904.6 per 100,000 in the past week.

Westmeath is the only county with a higher 7-day infection rate of 957.5 for the 7 days up to midnight on Sunday.

Case numbers in Kilkenny have crept up during that time with 776 reported last week placing it with the 4th highest rate in the country.