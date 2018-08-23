142 people attended St Lukes Emergency Department in one day this week

With 100 patients on trolleys already since Monday, St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow Kilkenny has consistently been one of the most over-crowded in the country this week.

Yesterday 35 patients were without a bed in the local Emergency Department, while there were 32 on Tuesday and 33 on Monday.

A spokesperson for the hospital has told KCLR News they regret any delays being experienced by patients but the numbers being admitted have been particularly high this week.

On Tuesday alone they had 142 emergency attendances.

They say they’re working to improve and streamline services to bring down waiting times.