SF TD Funchion calls for support for Autism strategy bill

Kathleen Fuchion says parents of children on the autism spectrum in Carlow and Kilkenny should not have to battle every day for proper services.

Today is world Autism Awareness Day and Sinn Féin are putting a bill forward in the Dáil this evening to develop a proper strategy in this area.

Carlow Kilkenny’s Deputy Funchion says at the moment people are up against long waiting-lists for limited places to get proper education and care.

She says it’s past time we had a one-stop shop where people on the autism spectrum can access services and and overarching strategy must be put in place to simplify the system.

Deputy Function says she hope’s the bill will get the cross-party support needed to forced the government to act on this issue.