’16 Days of Action’ domestic violence campaign launches today with both Kilkenny and Carlow participating

One in two women murdered in Ireland are murdered by their partner or an ex.

That’s according to Women’s Aid who are today launching their 16 Days of Action campaign today.

Locally Carlow Women’s Aid will be holding an event tomorrow to mark it, while Kilkenny’s Amber Women’s Refuge have also organised different events to take place over the next fortnight.

A workshop has been organised for the Newpark Family Resource Centre in Bagenalstown on Wednesday, November 28th from 11.30 to 12.30.