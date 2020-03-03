Dr Tony Holohan, from the Department of Health, says there’s been only one confirmed case of the illness in the Republic. He says he will update the public again later today.

Meanwhile, a local SIPTU rep says employers and union should agree some kind of deal for staff who might have to stay home due to the coronavirus.

Kilkenny councillor Denis Hynes says it would make things much simpler if things were clarified now before things get any worse.

As it stands whether or not someone who has to self-isolate gets paid could be down to their employment contract or the standing sick-pay arrangements in their job.

Cllr Hynes says the government should get people around the table to deal with these issues now.