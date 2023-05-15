18 candidates including KCLR’s Shannon Redmond to battle it out to become the Carlow Rose

The countdown has started for the next Carlow Rose selection.

18 candidates for the Carlow Rose are battling it out for a place in Tralee.

The selection is taking place this Friday at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel.

KCLR’s own Shannon Redmond- who is competing on the night, says the tensions are rising:

“The nerves are building, the excitement is starting, but look, it’ll be a great night, it really will,” said Shannon.

“You can tell everyone is rooting for one another and whoever gets it then will be truly deserved,” she added.