1,861 Carlow & Kilkenny students offered college courses in CAO 1st round

1,861 local students can now access details of the college course they’ve been offered.

The CAO first round is out now with 82,175 place invites extended to 55,221 applicants.

714 are in Carlow, up 4% or 26 students on last year, while Kilkenny’s seen a 1% decrease from 1,163 to 1,147.

Half got their first preference with 79% getting one of their top three.

A number of courses in medicine and business have risen to over 600 points, due to grade inflation and a high number of CAO applicants.

All have until Monday to accept.