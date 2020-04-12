19 new cases of Covid-19 in Kilkenny and Carlow as Irish total heads towards 10,000

There are 19 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed for Kilkenny and Carlow.

Kilkenny has 9 new cases confirmed overnight, now at 124 (up from 115) while Carlow has a further 10, now at 32 (up from 22 on Saturday).

County breakdown figures are still two days behind so these statistics are based on case analysis up to Friday 10 April.

As of 1pm today, Easter Sunday, we’ve heard

A further 14 people have died due to Covid-19

Irish labs reporting 430 new cases

German labs reporting 297 confirmed cases

The death toll nationally now stands at 334 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 9,655.

Community transmission of Covid-19 in Ireland currently accounts for 67% of cases, 26% due to close contact with just 7% due to travel abroad.

Analysis of cases up to Friday 10 April, 2020

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 10th April (8,496 cases) – and including German results received to that date, reveals: