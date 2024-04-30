Those seeking to run in the European Elections must lodge their nomination papers by midday today (Tuesday, 30th April).

Kilkenny woman Kathleen Funchion and Carlow native Cynthia Ní Mhurchu are among a number seeking to fill one of the seats for Ireland South, which includes both local counties.

They’re understood to be among 22 contenders.

Meanwhile, for the Local Elections there are about 80 individuals who have declared locally.

There are 42 seats to fill across both local authorities, 24 in Kilkenny with 18 in Carlow.

Four of the sitting councillors are not seeking re-election while the 38 others are joined in the race by a host of new names, former representatives and more.

Anybody looking to contest a seat must lodge their papers by midday on the 18th of May.

People go to the ballot box for both on the 7th of June – to vote you need to ensure you’re on the register by the 20th of May.