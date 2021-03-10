KCLR Live: Wednesday 10th March, 2021

KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin
On Wednesday’s Show:
- The rise of the far right. Are Carlow people are falling prey to extremists? Stephanie McDermott, Lecturer- Community, Equality & Advocacy Studies looks at the latest research,
- James Crombie, Inpho Photography, The ‘Press Photographer of the Year’ 2021 on the secret behind the perfect shot,
- Sergeant Peter McConnon talks Fraud Awareness,
- There’s a storm a coming, get the latest with Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly,
- Supporting children through domestic abuse with Áine Murphy Project Worker with Barnardos Family Support Project,
- Diarmuid Gavin, Celebrity Gardener with the latest gardening trends and
- John Nugent, owner of a golden eagle missing from Wicklow on how to spot him.