KCLR LiveKCLR Live

KCLR Live: Wednesday 10th March, 2021

Vanessa McGrath Vanessa McGrath Send an email 10/03/2021

KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin

On Wednesday’s Show:

  • The rise of the far right. Are Carlow people are falling prey to extremists? Stephanie McDermott, Lecturer- Community, Equality & Advocacy Studies looks at the latest research,
  • James Crombie, Inpho Photography, The ‘Press Photographer of the Year’ 2021 on the secret behind the perfect shot,
  • Sergeant Peter McConnon talks Fraud Awareness,
  • There’s a storm a coming, get the latest with Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly,
  • Supporting children through domestic abuse with Áine Murphy Project Worker with Barnardos Family Support Project,
  • Diarmuid Gavin, Celebrity Gardener with the latest gardening trends and
  • John Nugent, owner of a golden eagle missing from Wicklow on how to spot him.

 

Vanessa McGrath Vanessa McGrath Send an email 10/03/2021