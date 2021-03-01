Successful first day back at school was ‘like Christmas’, according to Kilkenny principal

The first day back at school was like Christmas for teachers, students and maybe parents too.

That’s according to local Principal Ann Foley, from St John of God Primary in Kilkenny after the first day back since before the Christmas holidays.

The leaving certs and up to 2nd class in national schools across Carlow and Kilkenny went back to class today Monday) as the first stage of the phased school reopening went successfully.

, has been telling KCLR that that it was like a certain holiday.

7-year-old Ellie McGuinness has told KCLR how she was too excited to eat her breakfast – but she says the first day was great because they didn’t do any work and played lots of games instead.