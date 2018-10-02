2 sitting TD’s selected for Fine Gael ticket

Minister John Paul Phelan and Deputy Pat Deering have both been selected by Fine Gael as general election candidates.

Health Minister Simon Harris chaired a selection convention at Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny last night and the 2 sitting TD’s were picked for the Fine Gael ticket.

Councillor Patrick O’ Neill was the only other name that went forward for selection.

Deputy Deering says he is delighted to be selected to run again particularly as this will be his first opportunity to contest for a Dáil seat with East Carlow returned to the constituency.