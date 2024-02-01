KCLR NewsNews & Sport
20 patients waiting on a bed today at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny
It's as visitor restrictions there are still in place
20 patients are waiting on a bed today at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny.
The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s (INMO) daily Trolley Watch shows that 12 are in the local emergency department with eight on other wards.
It’s as visitor restrictions remain in place at the facility as Covid19, flu and other illness are sweeping through the general community.