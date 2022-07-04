200 children from Ukraine had been enrolled in schools across Kilkenny and Carlow by end of June

200 Ukrainian children are now enrolled in schools across Kilkenny and Carlow.

Latest figures from the Department of Education show there were 7,285 children from Ukraine enrolled in schools across the country at the end of June.

More than 5,000 are in primary schools – of them 70 are in Kilkenny with 51 in Carlow.

While of the over 2,000 at secondary level 53 are in Kilkenny with 26 in Carlow.