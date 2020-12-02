21 patients with Coronavirus at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow & Kilkenny

St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow & Kilkenny has seen a jump in the number of patients being treated for Covid19.

21 there overnight are confirmed to have the virus after it had the country’s highest admission in the past day of six people while there are two other suspected cases.

It means the local facility shares the nation’s third largest grouping of incidences with St James’ & Beaumont with just Letterkenny & Tallaght registering more.

Outbreak

Meanwhile, the HSE says that scheduled admissions at University Hospital Waterford will continue in line with daily patient flow parameters.

It’s after an outbreak of Covid19 there was confirmed last night with “a number” of positive cases identified.

An outbreak control team has been deployed to set up the appropriate limitation measures.

A statement to KCLR News this morning says existing visiting restrictions at UHW remain in place with no changes.

It adds every effort will be made to contain the situation and minimise the impact on scheduled and unscheduled care.

Six patients were being treated at the regional facility for the virus last night, four of those confirmed within the past day, while there are two further suspected cases.

Compulsory Quarantine

A public health expert says Ireland should re-consider implementing compulsory quarantine for people flying into the country.

18 more Covid-related deaths have been recorded, with most of those having taken place in November.

Health officials have also confirmed 269 cases – 73 of those in Dublin with 20 in Kilkenny and Limerick and 19 in both Louth and Tipperary while Carlow saw a rise of seven.

It means Kilkenny now has the country’s third highest incidence rate in the past fortnight at 148.1 per 100,000 population with Carlow at 80.8, just below the national figure of 87.

DCU Professor of Health Systems, Anthony Staines, says nations that have managed to keep Covid levels down have quarantined international travellers: