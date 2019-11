CF Pharma has been named the Overall Kilkenny Business of the Year.

The annual Kilkenny Business Awards took place in the Lyrath Estate Hotel last night with around 600 people in attendance.

23 awards were handed out, including the President’s Award which went to Nicky and Susan Mosse, and the Lifetime Achievement Award which went to Antonio Cavaliere of Rinuccini’s.

Here’s the full list of winners: