FIFA 20 Tournament Registration
KCLR NewsNews & Sport

25% increase in domestic violence cases this year because of the Coronavirus pandemic

Gardaí say over a hundred people have been prosecuted last month alone

Stephen Byrne Stephen Byrne 09/06/2020

There’s been a 25% increase in domestic violence cases this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gardaí say over a hundred people have been prosecuted last month alone.

A special operation was launched to help victims of domestic abuse during the pandemic after concerns were raised for people who were forced into lockdown with abusers.

More than 8,200 calls for assistance were made between January and the 25th of May.

Close