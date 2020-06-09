KCLR NewsNews & Sport
25% increase in domestic violence cases this year because of the Coronavirus pandemic
Gardaí say over a hundred people have been prosecuted last month alone
There’s been a 25% increase in domestic violence cases this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gardaí say over a hundred people have been prosecuted last month alone.
A special operation was launched to help victims of domestic abuse during the pandemic after concerns were raised for people who were forced into lockdown with abusers.
More than 8,200 calls for assistance were made between January and the 25th of May.