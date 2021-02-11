25 jobs to be created at new Aldi shop in Castlecomer

Aldi says 25 permanent full-time jobs will be created at it’s new supermarket in Castlecomer.

KCLR reported on Tuesday that planning permission had been granted for the redevelopment of the creamery site off High St. in the North Kilkenny town.

The retail chain says there will also be 100 jobs created during the construction phase and the shop is expected to open in 2022.

Developer Greenstripe td is also building residential and office units with Aldi’s 6th Kilkenny shop as the anchor tenant.

The Creamery’s historic mill building, a protected structure, will also be preserved and fully refurbished.

There will be 105 parking spaces for customers and two free-to-use electric vehicle charging points, while the store will be powered by 100% green electricity.